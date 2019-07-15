Picture: Jörg Husemann/Pixabay

Johannesburg - An investigation into a crashed Johannesburg Ponzi scheme is expected to put money lost by its affluent investors at more than R100 million.

Thomas Stringfellow, a financial advisor and Stringfellow group chief executive, handed himself over to the police in Honeydew on Thursday as the net closed in on him. Stringfellow faces fraud charges after millions of rand that were invested into his scheme disappeared. Media reports indicated that he appeared in court and was remanded in custody.

A policeman confirmed that Stringfellow was arrested and charged.

Investors into Stringfellow Investment were promised annual returns of 14%, but they became concerned when their money, plus interest, was not paid out earlier this year.

The Finance Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) launched an investigation.

“We became aware of issues and the matter was handed over to our investigations department,” the FSCA’s head of investigations, Gerhard van Deventer, told The Star. He revealed that the FSCA went on to learn that police were also probing Stringfellow and the two joined forces.The FSCA held a meeting with several complainants in Sandton last Thursday as part of the probe.

Deventer said “probably 60 or 70 people” turned up for the meeting.

The 14% return and guaranteed capital promises Stringfellow made to investors were red flags, said Deventer.

“That is just too good to be true. It is always a red flag if you’re promised very good returns. You have to ask yourself how will this person be able to outperform the entire market,” he said.

Investors may have lost over R100m in the scheme.

“From what we’ve seen it seems likely that investors will lose a substantial amount of money,” Deventer said.

Deventer said the authority was glad police charged Stringfellow.

“We put in a huge effort to assist the police,” he said.

