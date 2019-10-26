Joburg Pride paints Sandton City with colour









Johannesburg Pride is taking place in Sandton. The Johannesburg Pride Parade and Festival celebrates 30 years of Advocacy, Activism and Change. Hundreds of people have gathered in Sandton for the official rainbow parade. This year Pride launched its unified community platform Pride of Africa and a series of supporting events have since followed in celebration of Pride Month including the Pride of Africa Fashion show, Lifestyle Conference, Brunch session and the Awards Gala Dinner, prior to the much-anticipated main event. Pride of Africa held an Awards Gala Dinner at the Hilton Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg. The LGBTQ+ community has seen dozens of unsung heroes who dedicate their time, effort and money to empower and uplift the lives of every LGBTQ+ME person on the continent. The Pride of Africa Awards celebrated these heroes and recognised the work they have done to uplift the LGBTQ+ME community.

Organiser- Kaye Ally said that since its inception in 1990, the Johannesburg Pride Parade and Festival remains an open invitation for all to come and take a stride for Pride.

"Each year, thousands of LGBTQ+ME community members and allies march through the streets of Johannesburg in a stand for self-acceptance and legal rights”.

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Pride weekend kicked off with a Pre-Pride party prior to the main event at Babylon in Illovo. The main Pride event returned to the streets of Sandton after a seven-year hiatus.

“The Johannesburg Pride Parade and Festival is set to razzle and dazzle everyone through the many measures that have been implemented to guarantee a successful and memorable day “Ally added.

Ensuring that all Pride goers have a fantastic day, a Pride Village has been set up next to the mall with access to various food & beverage stalls, several bars and a small market.

The official Johannesburg Pride March kicked off from the Pride Village at 2pm guiding attendees through the streets of Sandton. Adding to this year’s festivities is a mix of local and international performers, with the likes of Atlanta, Shaolin Funk, Darker Than White, DJ Tinkz, Locnville and Sketchy Bongo all gracing the stage.

Joining as this year’s Festival Grand Marshall is none other than the Queen of the North herself, Brooklyn Hytes, runner-up of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11. More performances by our queer artists King Olwee, Amstel, Justine, DJ Biskit, DJ Puggy, DJ Skye, Mrizzie and Deepah are set to contribute to the entertainment of the day, with Lebo G as the event MC.

To round off the day’s events, Pride of Africa’s exclusive entertainment partner, Babylon the Joburg Bar will host the official after party.



