Johannesburg - The City of Joburg Department of Public Safety said on Monday that it noted with serious concern “sporadic” violent protests in many communities as a result of water shortages. MMC for Public Safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said the shortages were caused by major issues in the Rand Water pipes supplying the reservoirs of Johannesburg Water.

In a joint statement by Rand Water, Johannesburg Water, and the City of Ekurhuleni on Saturday, the entities said full pumping capacity had been restored in all its systems and was gradually filling depleted reservoirs. This follows the water supply interruption to customers because of severe thunderstorms that damaged the power lines at the Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant on September 19. The entities said the incident caused a reduction in pumping at Palmiet and Eikenhof Booster Pumping Stations, resulting in the depletion of the already critically low reservoirs.

They added that Rand Water Booster Pumping Stations and reservoirs were negatively impacted, but gradual recovery had begun. The Johannesburg Water Systems that were affected included the South Hills Tower, Alexander Park Reservoir, Midrand System, which includes the Grand Central, Errand 1 and 2 Reservoirs, Errand Tower, as well as the President Park, Rabie Ridge, Randjesfontein, Randjeslaagte, and Country View Reservoirs and Towers, and the Sandton System with Linbro Park, Marlboro, Morningside, Bryanston, and Illovo, which were critically low to empty with the direct supply points being without water. The department called upon Rand Water to be more transparent with the city and residents.