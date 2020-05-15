Joburg residents fuming over excessive water bills

Joburg residents are fuming over hugely over-estimated water bills. The City has admitted its error and said residents, in the meantime, should pay their normal consumption. Some residents have been charged three times what they should have been and the Department of Revenue Shared Services said Joburg Water was aware that the number of days billed for water during the Covid-19 national lockdown was in excess of the standard 30 days. The city said it was also aware of accounts billed based on estimated consumption after pictures of metre readings were submitted. This has resulted in a higher-than-normal total monthly bill. “In the case you have experienced any of these errors, you are urged to pay your normal monthly consumption bill. The city is already at work to resolve the billing errors in anticipation that the June bill will be corrected. No interest will be raised on the affected accounts. We apologise for the inconvenience and assure you of our dedicated service…” aid member of the mayoral committee Jolidee Matongo.

In another matter, the Office of the Ombudsman in the City of Joburg is conducting its own investigation into the spillage of raw sewage at extension 7 in Diepsloot and is demanding answers from Joburg Water.

The office identified that there are not proper drainage systems in the area, with only one drain used for one area which causes a spillage of sewage on to the streets, creating a health hazard.

An uncovered manhole is blocked and is spilling waste directly into the Jukskei River. This contributes to the pollution and wetland in and around the area.

Acting Ombudsman advocate Ernest Chipu said: “We have taken a decision to investigate the matter as it is infringing on the human rights of the people."