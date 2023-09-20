Joburg residents urged to be cautious when using heating devices after shack fire left hundreds homeless in Kya Sands

Johannesburg - Two people were rushed to the hospital amid numerous shacks engulfed by fire at the Pipeline informal settlement in Kya Sands, north of Johannesburg. City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed this morning that the fire was contained and no fatalities were reported.

‘’Two patients were treated for smoking inhalation and later transported to healthcare facilities for further medical care. At this stage, the cause of the fire incident is still a subject of investigation,’’ said Mulaudzi. He said the entity encourages residents to be cautious and look after all their heating devices so that fire incidents like this one can be prevented. Mulaudzi further added that no injuries were reported in Johannesburg amid a fiery storm that wrecked havoc in parts of Rustenburg, Pretoria, and Ekurhuleni.

‘’Regarding the storm reported in the city overnight, we don't have any measured reports of injuries, damages, or fatalities reported to our emergency helpline. However, we still have our monitoring teams in all seven regions of the city who are on high alert so that we can be able to respond to any emergency in our area,’’ said Mulaudzi. The EMS has been responding to a number of fire incidents across the city. Last Friday, they assisted in extinguishing a fire that broke out in a hijacked three storey building in Marshalltown. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. The hijacked buildings have proven to cause headaches for the city. Just last month, almost 80 people died in a building in Marshalltown. The inhabitants had erected shacks within the building, which is a heritage site.