Joburg Roads Agency warning over deadly flash foods

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

More people lose their lives in floods than in any other weather-related events. The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) said 80% of flood deaths occur in vehicles, and most happen when drivers make a single, fatal mistake trying to navigate flood waters. The JRA said it is not sure of when the weather would clear but road users were urged to heed to the following tips on flash floods: Watch for the following signs: * Unusually hard rain over several hours. * Steady substantial rain over several days.

* Rains in conjunction with a spring thaw.

* Water rising rapidly in streams and rivers.

* Even if it looks shallow enough to cross, never drive through roads under water.

* Never drive or let anyone drive through flood waters. If the vehicle stalls, leave it immediately and seek higher ground.

* Look out for flooding at highway dips, bridges especially low-lying bridges.

* Be cautious, especially at night when visibility is impaired.

* If a flash flood is likely, get to higher ground immediately. You cannot outrun a flash flood.

* Keep out of areas likely to flood such as ditches dry or stream beds.

* Avoid flooded areas and high-velocity flow areas.

* Never attempt to run across flooding water when the water is above your ankles.

* Do not walk into, or near high water.

* Keep children away from drainage ditches and stormwater drains.

Report any incidents related to flash floods to the Joburg Metro Police Department, SAPS or the City of Joburg’s call centre number on 0860 JOBURG (562874).

Follow the JRA for traffic advisories via the website, www.jra.org.za, Twitter: @MyJra, Facebook: Johannesburg Roads Agency, email: [email protected] and the JRA Find and Fix mobile app. JRA spokesperson Zoleka Jika