Joburg school suspends learning amid continuing anger over admissions









In this file picture, parents and their children, some dressed in school uniform, outside Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz in Pretoria North demanding placement. Picture: Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Learning was suspended on Tuesday at Hoërskool President in the south of Joburg after parents descended at the school on Monday insisting that their children be registered. However, the school told them they had reached capacity. The parents arrived with their children in tow and staged a sit in at the school, singing and disrupting learning. Learners locked themselves in the classrooms to ensure that the protesting parents don't go inside. The school then sent smses to parents at night saying the school would be closed on Tuesday due to the admissions that would be done by the Gauteng Department of Education at the premises.

Speaking to Southern Courier on Monday at the school, one of the parents said they were frustrated by the fact that their children have been sitting at home for the past three weeks with no word regarding their admission.

The man said the parents were from Naturena, Meredale as well as Mondeor. He said said they had also gone to the district office in Pimville but no one has assisted them.

"Today we were waiting for the director, he promised to be here and the reason we decided to come and disturb the school is because he is not here.

"He did not send an apology and all we know is that he is at the doctor."

The man also disputed allegations that they had locked children inside the classrooms.

"This is a peaceful protest, we are not going to break anything. We are not going to burn anything or hurt anybody All we want is the attention of (Gauteng MEC for Education) Panyaza Lesufi. He must come here and explain to the children where they are not in class," he said.

The Star contacted the department's Steve Mabona who promised to respond but didn't.

When the Gauteng Education Department introduced the online application system, they promised parents that they would never again stand in queues.

However, in November last year parents found themselves stuck in snaking queues at all education department district offices in the province, trying without success to ensure that their children are admitted into Grades 1 and 8 for the 2020 academic year.

Three parents fainted outside the offices and there was a stampede as parents were trying to push in to get assistance.One of the frustrated parents, Mantoa Selepe berated Lesufi for the online system.

“Is this a new dawn really? Panyaza (Lesufi) is forcing this online system on parents because he loves attention and trying to make himself look good. It really isn’t working. He doesn’t care about people, this is just about him being a media Barbie doll. After hours of waiting, we were all told there is no space, we all had to leave,” Selepe said.

The Star