Joburg scrambling to prevent further spread of Covid-19

The City of Joburg is taking the Covid-19 virus seriously with all public service departments being on alert. In the recently released figures by the Department of Health, it was noted that the majority of cases reported and confirmed were within the Gauteng province and the city in particular. Given that the city has a population of 5.5 million residents, mostly in high-density settlements and with a significant population located in informal settlements, this warranted the implementation of drastic yet responsible interventions to prevent a potential rapid spread that could affect millions in a short time and with devastating effects on the capacity of health facilities and personnel to respond. City mayor Geoff Makhubo said: “As a city we are organised into seven regions which also cover key nodal points such as the Joburg inner-city, Ennerdale, Fourways, Lenasia, Midrand, Randburg, Roodepoort, Sandton and Soweto. These are areas wherein there is a high concentration of people, businesses and settlements. "The city’s approach is thus to prevent, contain and manage the spread of the Covid-19 through efficient and equitable deployment of resources to regions and the most vulnerable areas, particularly areas of high volumes in human traffic and informal and densely populated settlements," he added.

The mayoral committee has thus taken the following decisions:

1.The 79 clinics within the city have received protective equipment and personnel have been briefed on how to manage and handle suspected or otherwise confirmed cases of Covid-19 in line with the national and provincial guidelines and protocols.

2.Clinical teams are being deployed to support the elderly and vulnerable persons throughout the city. This includes assisting the tracking and tracing efforts of those who have potentially been exposed to persons confirmed as infected with the virus.

3.All events approved by the joint-operations centre of the city have since been cancelled and approval provided, revoked. This is in line with the presidential pronouncement on events and gatherings exceeding 100 persons.

4.The Joburg, Soweto and Roodepoort theatres have been directed to postpone all shows and activities until further notice;

5.All public swimming pools, recreational and civic centres, stadiums, libraries and sporting facilities are to be closed until further notice, including the Joburg zoo.

6.Metrobus and Rea Vaya bus services are to drastically scale down operations in accordance with a principle of one person per two-seater and two people per three-seater bench. All buses will be sanitised once every 24hours and washed twice a day. Sanitisers will be provided for commuters on buses and at ticket offices and depots.

7.The city’s tourism information centres were closed from Wednesday until the city had finalised the provision of protective equipment and protocols for employees employed at the centres in Nelson Mandela Square, Park Station and Sandton Gautrain and in Soweto.

8.The disaster management centre has been activated and will be monitoring the implementation of our counter-measures and response to cases reported and suspected cases. All city departments will deploy resources to the centre to provide 24-hour monitoring and support over an initial period of seven days.

9.The city has also decided to strongly encourage bars, nightclubs, taverns, restaurants, cinemas and other areas of public entertainment to immediately cease operations.

The Joburg metro police department has been directed to monitor and enforce strict adherence to the guidelines outlined as per the declared national state of disaster.

The key interventions will be supported by several service-delivery initiatives by the city to ensure an end-to-end support system to the prevention, containment and management services of the city in relation to the virus.