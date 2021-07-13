Joburg services disrupted as city faces food shortages

The City of Johannesburg says municipal services have been disrupted, infrastructure damaged and municipal staff intimidated over the past few days of looting in Johannesburg.

City speaker Nonceba Molwele said police and metro police had been manning uncontrolled looting in the city since the unrest began. It was not clear what the role of the deployed army would be, with most malls having been emptied. Not only have city services been disrupted, but there was a problem of township residents struggling to get bread and essentials like petrol.