Caitlin Rooskrantz qualified for the Olympic Games with her performance at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, this week. Picture: Karen Sandison African News Agency (ANA)

With a score of 49.466, gymnast Caitlin Rooskrantz of Joburg made the country proud when she qualified for the Olympic Games with her performance at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. The 17-year-old qualified for the Olympics ahead of those from Sweden, Chile, Israel, Norway, Azerbaijan and even Uzbekistan’s 2016 Olympic medallist, Oksana Chusovitina.

Despite a fall on the beam, she reached a total score of 49.466, finishing just ahead of fellow South African Naveen Daries (49.399) who performed cleanly on all apparatus.

Due to the one-country qualification rule, Daries was unable to qualify for the Olympics. However, she does have the opportunity to qualify at the African Championships next year, which will be held in Tshwane in April.

South African Gymnastics Federation acting president Donovan Jurgens said: “The performances of these women are the best South Africa has seen in years. And to have two gymnasts neck and neck in this race is even more encouraging.