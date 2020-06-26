Joburg Zoo gorilla recuperating well after undergoing history- making surgery

Makokou, the 35-year old male Western lowland 210-kg gorilla, which successfully underwent surgery at the Joburg Zoo last weekend, made history after undergoing what was only the second documented operation of its kind in the world. He is now recuperating well after a three-hour marathon op that involved months of planning, CT scans, multiple blood tests, radiography, ultrasound, ophthalmic and dental examinations were conducted as part of the build-up to the surgery to remove polyps in his congested nasal passages. Dr Kresen Pillay, one of the Joburg Zoo’s three vets, said the day after the operation he was “a little sore, and pain relief medication was administered. He started eating and drinking and was more active by the afternoon. “These days he is bright, alert and active and we are extremely satisfied with his progress.” Makokou, the 35-year old, male Western lowland gorilla which successfully underwent surgery at the Joburg Zoo is recuperating after a three-hour marathon operation that involved months of planning. Pics by Jenney Moodley and Daniel Born

The surgery was led by Dr Kobus Venter, an ear, nose and throat surgeon for humans, with the assistance of Dr Gerhard Steenkamp and Dr Jose Carlo Almansa Ruiz. Steenkamp and Ruiz are vet specialists in dentistry and maxillofacial surgery, affiliated to the veterinary faculty of the University of Pretoria (UP). They were assisted by anaesthesiologists from the same faculty.

The procedure for removing polyps is similar to that of humans, said Pillay. “We are not certain of the underlying cause of the growth-tissue.”

The team drew on the expertise from a similar case in Seattle in the US, where in 2014 a gorilla underwent the same procedure. Because gorillas are so closely related to humans, the procedure for removing the polyps is similar.

Makokou, the 35-year old, male Western lowland gorilla which successfully underwent surgery at the Joburg Zoo is recuperating after a three-hour marathon operation that involved months of planning. Pics by Jenney Moodley and Daniel Born





Makokou joined the Zoo, after Max, the famous crime-busting gorilla, died in 2004 of natural causes. In 1997, Max had made international headlines after he had rushed to defend his partner, Lisa, when a burglar jumped into the gorilla enclosure. Max was shot in the jaw and arm, and was taken to the Milpark Hospital, where the bullet only in his jaw was removed.

Makokou, which is part of the international, Zoological Information Management Studbook (Zims), was born at the Stuttgart Zoo, Germany, in 1985. To manage genetic diversity of gorilla populations, he arrived at the Joburg Zoo at age 19, in 2004.

The mayoral committee member for community development, Margaret Arnolds, was on hand during the surgery, and expressed concern for his health and recovery.

“This ground-breaking surgery is a learning and teaching experience for the veterinarian fraternity across South Africa.

“I want to commend the medics and veterinarians from the various institutions and Makokou’s curator and keepers who anxiously waited on the sidelines throughout the procedure,” she said.