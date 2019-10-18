Joburgers suffer the most from hay fever









Joburg is top of the list with people suffering from hay fever. Picture: Adrian de Kock African News agency (ANA) Joburg could become the pollen epicentre of South Africa as allergenic plants migrate southwards. Professor Jonny Peter, head of UCT’s Lung Institute’s Allergy Unit, said that contrary to popular belief, it is not Capetonians who are worse off during spring. Joburg seems to top the list, with sufferers experiencing hay fever symptoms for up to 10 months of the year, he said. While the Cape boasts the largest floral kingdom in the country, many of the plants in the region are insect- and bird-pollinated, he said, explaining that it is generally wind-pollinated vegetation, such as grasses, trees and weeds that trigger unwanted hay fever symptoms, such as an itchy, runny or congested nose, sore throat, itchy and red eyes, and/or a post-nasal drip. “While Capetonians are also exposed to these pollens, the season doesn’t last quite as long as it does in Joburg, which is situated right at the transition between SA’s savannah and the grassland biome.”

Apart from the abundance of natural grasses found in Gauteng, suburban lawns and grass-covered sports fields also abound with kikuyu grass being cited as the most common allergenic grass in the region.

He says it is the light, powdery and aerodynamic nature of wind-dispersed pollen, which is produced in large volumes, that causes misery to the estimated 1.6 million hay fever sufferers living in the region.

“There are two annual pollen peaks - the first is in early spring, and the second in mid-summer. Trees responsible for pollen during the spring peak include pine, ash, poplars, plane trees, alders, mulberry, birch, oak and African stinkwood trees. Cypress trees flower somewhat earlier and is recognised as a late winter pollen allergen, while the summer peak is dominated by grass pollen,” he added.

The monitoring of pollen in the region has always been sporadic due to a lack of funds, but for the first time since the early 1990s, Joburg has a pollen spore trap up and running at Wits University.

However, funding will end in 12 months, which is why the UCT Lung Institute is calling on Joburg residents to donate towards its pollen monitoring efforts by way of a crowdfunding campaign on www.pollencount.co.za to help make the programme more sustainable.

Peter says given the rise in pollen production globally - largely as a result of rising temperatures and CO2 levels - it has now become crucial for local scientists to keep a closer eye on pollen as seasons worsen.

Experts predict that pollen counts will quadruple in the next 20 to 30 years, making life unbearable for those with pollen sensitivities and people who don’t normally suffer from hay fever may likely start to. Asthma attacks may also increase.

“Joburg is known as the largest urban forest in the world, due to its high density of trees. That, along with the vast number of grass species found in Gauteng and the threat of other allergic plants, such as ragweed (typically found in Europe) migrating southward, because of climate change, the region could soon become the pollen epicentre of South Africa,”said the professor.

Monitoring pollen on a more sustainable basis will help scientists to better understand the impact of global warming on pollen seasons in SA and how pollen is evolving in order to develop more effective treatments for local conditions.

For more info on how to donate and up-to-date pollen counts in Jozi, visit www.pollencount.co.za