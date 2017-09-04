Rand Water is replacing and repairing portions of the main water line and this will affect western Joburg suburbs.

Joburg residents in the western suburbs are to experience a 33-hour water cut from Tuesday, September 5 from 5pm.

This is due to Rand Water replacing and repairing portions of the main water line, according to Joburg Water.

Customers living within the reservoir zone may be affected six hours after the start of the shutdown and those living within the tower zone will be affected within one hour.

Water tankers will be located at strategic points.

The affected areas are:

Robindale ext 1,Jacanlee, Cresta extensions, Darrenwood, Aldara Park, Windsor, Robin Hills, Windsor Glen, Rand Park exts 5, 4 and 6, Fontainebleau, the Linden tower area, Pine Park and ext 1, Linden extensions, the Kensington reservoir zone, Bryanston ext 5, Bryanston ext 3, Beverly Gardens, Ferndale (all extensions), Strijdom Park, Summit Road, Vandia Grove - all extensions, Bryanbrink, Daniel Brink Park, Bryanston ext 5, Lyme Park exts 3 and 4 and Kensington B.

Water tankers will be placed at the following points:

Windsor, Cresta corner, Linden, Robindale, Pine Park. Aldara Park, Robin Hills, Bryanston ext 5, Summit Road, Bryanston ext 3, Ferndale and Ferndale ext 2, Brightwater Commons shopping mall, Strijdom Park, Bryanbrink, Ferndale High School, Kensington B and Bryanston ext 3.

For further information check: www.johannesburgwater.co.za

@annacox

@TheStar