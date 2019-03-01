This bogus City Power meter reader is doing the rounds across the city using a fake ID card to gain access to residents’ properties before robbing them. Facebook

Residents should be on the lookout for a bogus City Power meter reader who attempted to strangle a Kensington resident this week after robbing her of a vehicle and possessions. The resident, who would not be named, said she let the “very polite and pleasant meter reader" onto her property.

“He knew my name, had a folder of City of Joburg account numbers, names and addresses. His identity card showed the name Sifiso Khumalo. He had a walkie-talkie phone from which he made two work-related calls in my presence. He seemed legitimate.

"Half an hour later, he left in my son’s car with my computer, jewellery and other things.

"He is violent, abusive and attempted to strangle me. Police said there have been a few cases, and suspect he used to work as a meter reader,” she said.

City Power said it was aware of this impostor who robs residents, claiming to be an employee.

“The person in the photo is neither a City Power employee nor a contractor at City Power. The card he is holding is fake.

"City Power would like to assure residents that the name Acumen Software that appears on the card is a company of good reputation. It has no relation with criminal activities of the person appearing in the picture.

“Acumen Software is a service provider of note and good character that provides software services to City Power and does not do field work such as going into customers’ homes. Acumen Software does not know this person in the picture, neither does he work for Acumen Software,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

The utility has referred this matter to the Group Forensic Investigative Services of the city for further investigations and to bring this perpetrator to book.

Residents are urged to report such incidents to City Power security management and their nearest police station.

City Power is warning residents not to allow any person, technician or contractor onto their property without first verifying their credentials with City Power’s security risk control unit on 011 490 7911 or 011 490 7553 or 011 490 7900 or by contacting the metering call centre on 011 490 7484.