Joburg's drunk-driving shock as arrests shoot up to over 1000







A man is arrested for drunk driving. File Picture: Matthew Jordaan Johannesburg - The Joburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) says its drink driving statistics have shot up despite the alarming rate of road fatalities. Last month's performance statistics revealed that 1101 motorists arrested for driving under the influence compared with 790 in July. Besides the increased drink driving in the statistics, there were 35 hijackings in Joburg, while the previous month recorded 27. The other worrying increases were that of motorists found in possession of unlicensed firearms, common robbery, assault and for stolen goods incidents. Operations to curb drunk driving remained in full swing as the number of arrests have increased significantly.

Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said that the deliverance of the monthly performance statistics ensured that the JMPD was accountable.

These statistics are also made available to the residents of Joburg.

The city's mayor, Herman Mashaba, said Operation Buya Mthetho was established to assist the Joburg crime fight.

“It is for this reason that I advocated for and launched Operation Buya Mthetho early in 2018. This programme has enhanced the city's fight against the criminal elements and lawlessness pervading our communities, hampering much-needed economic growth,” he added.

Last month, the unit managed to arrest 69 suspects, recover five firearms, and 15 hijacked or stolen motor vehicles.

Mashaba went on to elaborate on a situation where the city had to take drastic measures to hold a land owner accountable for his outstanding fees.

“The latest example is the property on which the Sandton Gautrain Station is situated. The city was left with no option but to cut off water supply at the Sandton Gautrain Station following extensive efforts to get the land owner, Ceder Park, to pay its R8million debt. The debt is for outstanding property rates as well as water, refuse, and sewerage services,” he said.

Further cut-offs can be expected as a means to collect outstanding debt and will be intensified through Operation Buya Mthetho.

The launch of the Integrated Intelligence Operations Centre Reaction Unit this year has resulted in a significant decrease in response time and a number of arrests for armed robberies, theft, rape, and attempted murder, especially in the inner city.

“I wish to reiterate that without the co-operation of the SAPS, Hawks, and the National Prosecuting Authority, crime in Johannesburg and in South Africa will continue unabated,” said the mayor.

Mashaba encouraged residents to use the correct reporting channels when reporting crime. This would ensure that the city deployed its resources timeously and effectively.

The Star