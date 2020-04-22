The StarNews
Hot 91.9FM has scooped Station of the Year for the fourth year in a row and Jeremy Mansfield went home with Best Presenter and Best Breakfast Show awards.
Joburg's Hot 91.9FM scoops Station of the Year award 4th time in row

Johannesburg - Hot 91.9FM has scooped Station of the Year for the fourth year in a row.

The Joburg based station, which boasts radio veterans such as Jeremy Mansfield and Sam Cowan, scooped the award at the recent  2020 South African Radio Awards.

The station has won the very same award every year since  2015 and i n addition to the biggest prize of the night, it also  won another eight awards including the My Station  accolade which is given to the radio station with the most loyal listeners. 

"The litmus  test for any radio station is its appeal to its audience. Station loyalty is of paramount  importance to a radio station and is perhaps the most important aspect of  broadcasting," the station management said.

T he station's  flagship show Mansfield in the Morning, proved to be  Joburg’s most popular breakfast show picking up both Best Presenter and Best  Breakfast Show awards.

Reacting to the recent win, Lloyd Madurai, Managing Director of Hot  91.9fm  said he " firmly believes that the future for Hot 91.9fm is so hot, you  are going to have to wear shades".

“What brings us to the finishing line every year is Hot’s total  commitment to our audience and community. It is our combination of world-class  entertainment and social engagement which is a testament to our station’s passion   for radio and our core values.

"We are blessed to have some of the greatest radio  talent in our country, some of whom are graduates of our landmark Radio Academy."

Hot 91.9FM won awards in the following categories:

Station of the Year (Community)

My Station – Most Loyal Listeners

Breakfast Show-Mansfield in the Morning

Content Producer- Sam Cowen and William Scott – Mansfield In the Morning

News Bulletin Reader- Nobuhle Nkhoma

Promotions Stunt Event - The Hot 91.9FM Hot Cares Teddython 2019

Sports Show - Hot Sport 18h30 – 19h00

Weekend Radio Show - The Classic Countdown with Kevin Savage

