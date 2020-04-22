Joburg's Hot 91.9FM scoops Station of the Year award 4th time in row

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Hot 91.9FM has scooped Station of the Year for the fourth year in a row.

The Joburg based station, which boasts radio veterans such as J eremy Mansfield and Sam Cowan, scooped the award at the recent 2020 South African Radio Awards.

The station has won the very same award every year since 2015 and i n addition to the biggest prize of the night, it also won another eight awards including the My Station accolade which is given to the radio station with the most loyal listeners.





"The litmus test for any radio station is its appeal to its audience. Station loyalty is of paramount importance to a radio station and is perhaps the most important aspect of broadcasting," the station management said.





T he station's flagship show Mansfield in the Morning, proved to be Joburg’s most popular breakfast show picking up both Best Presenter and Best Breakfast Show awards.





Reacting to the recent win, Lloyd Madurai, Managing Director of Hot 91.9fm said he " firmly believes that the future for Hot 91.9fm is so hot, you are going to have to wear shades".





“What brings us to the finishing line every year is Hot’s total commitment to our audience and community. It is our combination of world-class entertainment and social engagement which is a testament to our station’s passion for radio and our core values.





"We are blessed to have some of the greatest radio talent in our country, some of whom are graduates of our landmark Radio Academy."





Hot 91.9FM won awards in the following categories:





Station of the Year (Community)





My Station – Most Loyal Listeners





Breakfast Show-Mansfield in the Morning





Content Producer- Sam Cowen and William Scott – Mansfield In the Morning





News Bulletin Reader- Nobuhle Nkhoma





Promotions Stunt Event - The Hot 91.9FM Hot Cares Teddython 2019





Sports Show - Hot Sport 18h30 – 19h00





Weekend Radio Show - The Classic Countdown with Kevin Savage



