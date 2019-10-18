Joburg's M2 highway set to be reopened after R58m repairs









Johannesburg Roads Agency head of infrastructure Siyabonga Genu showing the repairs on the M2 highway in Johannesburg which is planned to be completed by October 2019. The highway was closed after it was discovered that the structural integrity of the concrete elements was severely reduced. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - Joburg motorists can say goodbye to traffic congestions as the city announced the M2 highway was set to be reopened after undergoing rehabilitation for the past eight months. The closure of the highway, which was closed between the Crown interchange and Maritzburg Street following safety concerns in February, has caused traffic congestion in the area. City of Johannesburg's executive mayor Herman Mashaba, said the highway would be reopened for traffic motorists on Monday, November 4. “I am happy to report to the residents of the City of Johannesburg that repair work on the closed section of the M2 Highway will be complete on October 30 as planned,” Mashaba said. “A ceremony will be held to mark this important occasion, at which point an operational plan will be announced and rolled out over the weekend to ensure that the motorway is fully operational to motorists on November 4,” he said.

The construction work on the M2 bridges is ongoing and should be completed by October, according to the Joburg Roads Agency. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi / African News Agency / (ANA)

Mashaba said the R58 million emergency repair of the bridge by the Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) started following continuous assessments which revealed that the structural integrity of the concrete elements were severely reduced, posing a danger to motorists.

“I stood on that bridge, I felt vibrations and saw first-hand cracks in the supporting structures. There is no doubt that this was a life-saving and necessary decision,” he said.

“Furthermore, I plan to visit the bridge myself on October 30 before the lanes are opened to the public,” he added.

Mashaba said the condition of roads across the City of Johannesburg have been a matter of concern as they are integral to connecting the residents who commute daily.

The Star