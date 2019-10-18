Johannesburg - Joburg motorists can say goodbye to traffic congestions as the city announced the M2 highway was set to be reopened after undergoing rehabilitation for the past eight months.
The closure of the highway, which was closed between the Crown interchange and Maritzburg Street following safety concerns in February, has caused traffic congestion in the area.
City of Johannesburg's executive mayor Herman Mashaba, said the highway would be reopened for traffic motorists on Monday, November 4.
“I am happy to report to the residents of the City of Johannesburg that repair work on the closed section of the M2 Highway will be complete on October 30 as planned,” Mashaba said.
“A ceremony will be held to mark this important occasion, at which point an operational plan will be announced and rolled out over the weekend to ensure that the motorway is fully operational to motorists on November 4,” he said.