Joburg’s R80 billion budget expected to be built around 11 strategic priorities

Johannesburg - As Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest metro, readies itself for its annual Budget speech today, all eyes are on Dada Morero, member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance in the City of Joburg. Morero, touted as a dynamic leader with a strong commitment to fiscal discipline, is at a pivotal point for the city.

His forthcoming Budget speech is expected to give a snapshot of the city’s financial health and its strategic plan for the future growth and development of its residents. Johannesburg is a city of stark contrasts, where a bustling economy exists alongside significant social challenges. Morero’s role is to maintain fiscal balance while ensuring funds are appropriately allocated to address social issues and cater to the diverse needs of Johannesburg’s population.

Morero’s allocation of the city’s R80 billion budget is expected to be built around 11 strategic priorities outlined in its Integrated Development Plan (IDP), encompassing economic development, improved quality of life, good governance, social cohesion and proactive urban management, among others. Each priority is a component of the larger vision of a flourishing Johannesburg, where economic growth and social development are intertwined. Morero, known for his practical approach to fiscal management and dedication to transparency, is expected to use his Budget speech to lay out the strategy for financial sustainability.

City residents and businesses expect an emphasis on the importance of prudent spending, revenue generation, enhancing operational efficiency, maintaining a sustainable balance sheet, and implementing effective internal control measures. In a city grappling with the negative impact of load shedding and recovering from the economic aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, Morero’s focus on financial recovery is particularly relevant. The City of Joburg’s five-point turnaround plan, a key element of the city’s financial recovery strategy, shows a commitment to proactive management of the city’s expenditures and effective revenue management. The anticipation surrounding the speech goes beyond just the financial figures. It’s about the vision for a city that serves all its residents equitably.

As he presents the Budget speech, Johannesburg’s residents will be looking for a commitment to resolving problems around its ageing infrastructure, housing, potholes and social services for the poor while continuing to provide quality services. With the spotlight on Johannesburg and its financial direction, Morero is poised to rise to the challenge. As Johannesburg braces for the eagerly awaited Budget speech, residents, businesses, investors and observers will be watching closely as Morero lays out the vision for the city’s financial future.