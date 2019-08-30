Tshidiso Motlhabane, 25, a Unisa law graduate, transforms old sneakers and jeans into colourful new products.

A young entrepreneur from Randpark Ridge, Gauteng, is breathing new life into old shoes by using paint. Tshidiso Motlhabane, 25, is the founder of the Shoe Mechanic, a company which takes old sneakers, trainers and jeans and transforms them into new, colourful products.

Motlhabane said his business started as a sneakers and takkies cleaning service before evolving into what it is today.

“I had a pair of Lebron James sneakers I bought online from the US, and as they started to fade away, I came across an idea to splash paint on to the sneakers to revamp them,” he said.

The Unisa law graduate said what he did with his own shoes became popular in his circle of friends and soon he had received requests for the same concept from other people.

“When I started it was just for fun, but people asked me to do it (as a business),” he said.

The Shoe Mechanic officially opened its metaphorical doors to customers in July 2017.

One of the company’s employees, Andrew Motshabi, said the business was not always successful as there were challenges in the beginning.

“It was a bit of a challenge because he wasn’t very good at it and people would complain about the quality of the paint and stuff like that, but as we got used to doing it, we managed to get the proper paints and paint the sneakers properly,” he said.

Motshabi added that how the products looked at the end of the revamping depended on how Motlhabane felt when creating the designs.

Motlhabane said he loved to express his creativity through revamping shoes without limitations.

“I’m not limited and I never plan for any shoe. I paint jeans, phone covers and denim jackets as well and never plan. I just get there and an idea will pop in my mind and I will express myself,” he said.

However, the artist was silent about his creative process and where he sourced the paint but added that he consulted with his clients on what they expected from him.

Tshidiso Motlhabane and a friend busy revamping old sneaker.

One of them, Kamogelo Ramagaga, said that he had been a client of the business since the artist was only cleaning sneakers.

“One day I took one of my old Reebok Classics for him to play around with and from there I took two more shoes back to him just so he can express himself and show me what he could do,” said Ramagaga.

Motlhabane said that social media elevated his company and the services he provided to another level.

“We have a Shoe Mechanic page on Facebook and Instagram and people started liking the page and within a space of a week, we managed to have 1800 people following the page.”

His potential clients would contact him via social media where they would arrange a drop-off point for their items of clothing. He charges R250 per pair of shoes.

Motlhabane said his future plans for the Shoe Mechanic included a store in Joburg.

“For now it is Joburg but after Joburg we will consider other provinces and after other provinces we go as far as other countries. The sky’s the limit,” he said.