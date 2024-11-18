Johannes Tsepo Molobi sentenced to life for serial rapes in Mpumalanga

The KwaMhlanga Regional Court has sentenced serial rapist Johannes Tsepo Molobi to two life terms and an additional 12 years for multiple rapes committed in Zakheni and Mandela, Mpumalanga, during two separate incidents. The convictions stem from a harrowing event in July 2012 in Zakheni, where Molobi, 42, broke into a house and found two victims asleep. He threatened them, forced them to undress, and raped them, taking turns.

After the assault, he fled, leaving the victims in a vulnerable state. The victims, unaware of their attacker’s identity, reported the incident to the police and received medical attention. Molobi continued his violent spree in September 2020 when he attacked and raped his girlfriend on a street in Mandela, stabbing and assaulting her multiple times. This incident was also reported to the police, leading to Molobi’s arrest. DNA evidence later linked him to the earlier crimes. During the trial, Regional Court Prosecutor Biance Harmse presented compelling evidence, including testimonies from the victims and first responders, positive DNA results connecting Molobi to the crimes, and J88 medical reports confirming injuries and sexual assault.

The court found the State’s evidence credible, convicting Molobi on three counts of rape and one count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. In arguing for sentencing, Prosecutor Harmse highlighted Molobi’s lack of remorse and the violent acts he committed against vulnerable individuals, which left them with lasting psychological and physical trauma. A pre-sentence report detailing the accused’s circumstances was also submitted. The court emphasised Molobi’s danger to society, his status as a repeat offender, and his unsuitability for rehabilitation.

The sentences imposed included two life imprisonment terms for two counts of rape, 10 years’ imprisonment for the third count of rape, and two years’ imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Additionally, Molobi was declared unfit to possess a firearm under Section 103(1) of the Firearms Control Act, 60 of 2000. “The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomes this sentence as a strong stance against gender-based violence and a testament to its commitment to ensuring justice for victims and holding perpetrators accountable,” said NPA Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

