Johannesburg burns over water crisis

Phumulaqashi informal settlement residents in Lenasia, South of Johannesburg clashed with police in running battles over the illegal connection of water as the residents pelted law enforcers with stones in retaliation when the officers fire rubber bullets and teargas. In scenes resembling a movie, the angry residents were up in arms complaining that the officials from Joburg Water had come to their area without informing anyone or their councillor about the disconnection even though they admitted the connection was illegal.

In the unfolding clashes, some residents resorted to looting when they blocked three trucks transporting alcohol and emptied them. Local ward councillor Puseletso Nzimande who claimed to have been caught off guard by the operation, arrived on the scene as running battles continued in the area and lamented the Joburg Water for the disconnection. Nzimande acknowledged that even though the settlement was not established legally and the water connection were also illegal, there should have been at least some consultation with the community.

“My life is in danger, and they will burn my house. Why is Joburg Water doing this? I was not consulted or informed about this operation,” she lamented. Thembisile Simelane, a resident in the area told The Star on the scene she has seven school-going children and life was just impossible for her without water. South Africa - Johannesburg - 12 November 2024 - Scores of Phumula Mqashi informal settlement residents near Lenasia South, protested over removal of illegal water connection by Joburg Water employees who were accompanied by members of the Law Enforcement. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers “We were not consulted about these water supply closures. If we were consulted, we could have had an opportunity to resolve the issues but because they only want to speak to us when it is time to vote, they have decided to cut our water supply without any notice,” complained Simelane.

As she was relating her ordeal, residents continued to barricade roads and pelting the police with stones and police responding by firing rubber bullets. Another resident Aaron Namane, it was insensitive for the water company officials to expect the residents to live without water. “I have been a resident of Phumulamqashi since the beginning when there were only a handful of shacks here. Now we are a community with sick and elderly living here alongside children who need water to survive. Closing down our water supply, which is a basic need, is unacceptable,” he said.

Despite admitting that the water connection was illegal, he expressed bewilderment at the city's failure to consider the human impact of their actions. Gugu Manana, a community leader representing the ANC, condemned the actions of Joburg Water saying: “We had a meeting with Joburg Water regarding the illegal connections. We know the settlement was established improperly, but they had no right to come in and cut people off without engaging with us,” she stated. Manana alleged that external forces were deliberately attempting to incite unrest to undermine the local leadership. Manana came out batting for the councillor indicated that the situation has put the councillor’s life in danger as she was not involved in the operation.

“The councillor was not informed about this operation. We had a meeting with Joburg Water over their concerns about illegally connected water in the area. We admit that this settlement was established without following procedures but Joburg Water had no right to come here and start shutting down water in the area without engaging with the community and its leaders. Dan Mofokeng, another resident and long-time member of the community complained that political parties were quick to come to their area to campaign for votes but are never there when they have service delivery problems. “They promise us everything during election time, but when it comes to providing basic services, we are left to fend for ourselves. We don't have electricity, and now we do not have water. There are no services to speak of, yet when it is time to vote, they see us as people,” he said

Responding to the chaos, City Power spokesperson Kagiso Manganyi clarified the intentions behind the disconnection operation. “This was a planned operation to disconnect illegal connections in an effort to address unauthorized use of water,” he explained, emphasizing the pressing need to manage water losses that plague the city. He said the operation aimed to mitigate the heightened demand due to a growing population in informal settlements, contributing to strained resources.