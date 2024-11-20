Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo urges public to visit graves amid sinkage concerns

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) is urging the public to visit their families’ graves as recent incidents of sunken graves have been reported at Olifantsvlei Cemetery. JCPZ has also warned that surrounding cemeteries in Joburg such as Avalon, Allandale, and Westpark could also experience insidious grave sinkage.

The manager for Cemeteries and Crematoria under JCPZ, Azola Manjati, explained that the subsidence of graves occurs when the soil settles and pockets of air are released over time. “The presence of water due to the heavy rain and soil erosion, exacerbates the process, leading to considerable sinkage of graves. The phenomenon of sinking graves is caused by heavy rains and families are urged to heed the call to come forward to restore the dignity of their loved ones. The sinking of graves is at the surface level between 10cm and 50 cm,” said Manjati. In order to prevent a large number of sinking graves during the summer downpours, the JCPZ is now investigating options.

Manjati said staff members and contractors at JCPZ can only refill sunken graves once permission is granted by the affected families. As cemeteries are a resting place for the deceased, Manjati mentioned that the JCPZ has provided alternative burial options for families, which are becoming a common practice in cities like Joburg. “The following burial methods include standard first burials, which are new graves allocated to the family of the deceased. Reduction burials involve the exhumation of remains into a small coffin, which is then reburied, allowing for more burial space in the same location.