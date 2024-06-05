Johannesburg Development Agency completes infrastructure upgrade at Melville street

The Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) has completed the Melville Activity Street Public Environment (PEUs) in Region F.
Located near the University of Johannesburg in Auckland Park, and Wits University in Braamfontein, Melville is home to the vibrant student life, with various guest houses, bars, antique speciality, restaurants and thrift shops.
JDA’s project formed part of the Melville Auckland Park Precinct (MAAP) aimed at sustainability and enhancing the area through the identification of catalytic projects for the precinct.
Additionally, the overall project objective of Melville Activity Street PEUs meant activating pedestrian mobility around the precinct along Main Street, between Kingsway Avenue and 6th Avenue.
“The safety of pedestrians has specifically been an issue along Main Road. Many students use this street to navigate the precinct to access retail, business, residential and office spaces. Melville Activity Street PEUs project is firmly in line with the City of Johannesburg’s commitment to creating liveable, sustainable urban environments, in which residents are able to navigate safely and efficiently,” said JDA executive manager for Project Implementation, Siyabonga Genu.
The Melville precinct urban design interventions comprise the land use strategy that promotes mixed land uses, support of a public transport arterial, traffic calming measures that include a green Island, pavement upgrades, pedestrian movement, marked intersection; and repositioning of the bus and taxi stops, and other public environment upgrades.
Another objective of the project was to include pedestrianising and landscaping elements to Main Road that will please residents and attract investors.
The project also aimed to create a safe environment for development along Main Road. Henceforth, the project's incentives was the increase of pedestrian friendly elements to the street, landscaping through greening on side-walks and provision of a green Island in the middle of Main Road.
Adding on, improve the public realm through aesthetic upgrades of pavement and lighting among others, and improve functioning of infrastructure through bulk infrastructure upgrades.
The Star