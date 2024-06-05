Johannesburg Development Agency completes infrastructure upgrade at Melville street

Located near the University of Johannesburg in Auckland Park, and Wits University in Braamfontein, Melville is home to the vibrant student life, with various guest houses, bars, antique speciality, restaurants and thrift shops.

JDA’s project formed part of the Melville Auckland Park Precinct (MAAP) aimed at sustainability and enhancing the area through the identification of catalytic projects for the precinct.

Additionally, the overall project objective of Melville Activity Street PEUs meant activating pedestrian mobility around the precinct along Main Street, between Kingsway Avenue and 6th Avenue.

“The safety of pedestrians has specifically been an issue along Main Road. Many students use this street to navigate the precinct to access retail, business, residential and office spaces. Melville Activity Street PEUs project is firmly in line with the City of Johannesburg’s commitment to creating liveable, sustainable urban environments, in which residents are able to navigate safely and efficiently,” said JDA executive manager for Project Implementation, Siyabonga Genu.