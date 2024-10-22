Johannesburg metro police intensify efforts against drunk driving

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has arrested 120 drivers for driving under the influence (DUI) between October 14-20 in a recent operation. According to the department’s spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla, this staggering number highlights the ongoing threat of drunk driving to road safety.

These arrests come after 62 motorists were arrested by the JMPD’s High Speed Unit in the past week for speeding offences. The highest speed recorded was 164 km/h in an 80km/h zone, the JMPD said. The suspects were detained at different police stations across Johannesburg and will face legal proceedings. The JMPD’s targeted crackdown aims to reduce accidents and fatalities caused by impaired drivers.

Fihla added that regular roadblocks and patrols would continue to ensure safer roads urging motorists to drink responsibly and never drive after consuming alcohol. “Drunk driving remains a significant threat to road safety, and we are committed to taking decisive action against those who endanger the lives of others,” Fihla said. Meanwhile, IOL has reported that the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware.org) was gearing up to escalate its road safety efforts across the country, along with various partners, including the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the JMPD.

The organisation has vowed to introduce more efficient alcohol testing methods in collaboration with metro police departments to facilitate quicker and more precise calibration of evidential breath alcohol testing equipment. The organisation has also promised improved data capturing through four dedicated data capturers, who were already assisting with docket management. “We know that around 5.5% of road incidents in South Africa are directly caused by drinking and driving,” Aware.org CEO Mokebe Thulo said.

“This statistic may seem small, but each one of those incidents represents lives affected. Through our initiatives, we are determined to bring that percentage down and continue our drive to save lives.” Under the recently introduced Aarto system, motorists found to have a blood alcohol level of 0,05g per 100ml or more are required to appear in court and will have six points deducted from their licence, in addition to any penalties imposed by the court. A driver’s licence is automatically suspended for three months after 15 points have been accumulated.