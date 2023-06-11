Johannesburg Metrobus investigate the cause of fire of single-decker bus on route to Sunninghill

Johannesburg - Authorities in the Johannesburg Metro are investigating the cause of a fire on a single-decker bus that was travelling from Roodepoort to Sunninghill on Friday morning. Metrobus said all passengers were safely evacuated from the bus, and a replacement bus was commissioned after the incident on Miles Stoker Road near Main Reef.

"No injuries or fatalities were reported," Metrobus said in a statement, adding that more information would be shared at the conclusion of the investigation. "Metrobus wishes to apologise to all passengers affected by the fire incident. A replacement bus to service passengers during the afternoon peak has been commissioned. The entity can confirm to passengers that route 436 will operate according to schedule during the afternoon peak." Meanwhile, a number of e-hailing cars had been burnt in ongoing fights between the e-hailing industry and taxi drivers.