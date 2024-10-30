Johannesburg to host the G20 Summit in 2025: a new era for South Africa

In a significant announcement that echoes beyond the borders of South Africa, Johannesburg has been selected to host the prestigious G20 Summit in 2025. This global event promises to attract thousands of international delegates, placing the city firmly in the international spotlight.

Johannesburg’s leading non-profit organisation, Jozi My Jozi (JMJ), has been designated a key partner in this monumental effort, showcasing the city and country to the world. With a Memorandum of Understanding recently concluded between JMJ, the Gauteng Provincial Government, and the City of Johannesburg, preparations for the summit will benefit from a united front. Adam Craker, JMJ director and CEO of IQbusiness, emphasised the potential to leverage this global platform to propel urban development and social inclusion.

He stated: “As Johannesburg prepares to host the G20 Summit 2025, Jozi My Jozi will amplify its mission of transformation.” The focus is not merely on infrastructure but rather a significant transformation of the cityscape itself. “Our mission embodies a vision for a safer, cleaner, and more vibrant Johannesburg by connecting various stakeholders,” Craker added.

With world leaders converging in Johannesburg, presenting a polished image will be critical for the city’s first impressions. Robbie Brozin, JMJ director and co-founder of the popular restaurant chain Nando’s, expressed optimism regarding the summit as a transformative event for the city and continent. He remarked: “The G20 Summit in 2025 is more than a global event; it is a stepping stone towards a brighter future for Johannesburg.”

Brozin stressed the importance of strategic planning and enthusiasm to elevate the city’s profile globally while concurrently fostering economic and social growth locally. As the 2025 date approaches, JMJ is poised to play an integral role in shaping Johannesburg’s narrative on the world stage. Bea Swanepoel, CEO of JMJ, revealed that extensive groundwork has already been laid, saying: “We have been developing our G20 plans over the last few months in consultation with our stakeholders and will announce them soon.