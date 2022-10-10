Johannesburg’s new MMCs begin community work after being sworn in

The new leadership of the City of Johannesburg hit the ground running after being sworn in at the Connie Bapela Chambers at the Johannesburg Metro Centre. Newly minted mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, presided over the swearing-in of his Members of the Mayoral Council, promising clean and effective government. The new MMC started their first service delivery project in Eldorado Park near Soweto after being sworn in at the Metro Centre.

Story continues below Advertisement

The new team begins their work amid opposition from the DA, who is challenging the new ANC-led government in court. The party wants the new leadership scrapped and the DA-led administration reinstated. Morero said his new team would not wait for the courts to deliver on services. Instead, he said his team would have key economic and social areas in which they would focus on improving the lives of the residents of Johannesburg. “Our enemy is not a political party but the triple challenge of poverty, unemployment and inequality. This enemy of the triple challenge is now visible for all to see in our society and in our communities. It chooses no longer to hide because it does not fear us,” Morero said.

Among areas that the team would focus on was the growth of small to medium enterprises, the implementation of the green economy, the creation of sustainable settlements and the building of a smart city. Morero said creating a safe and interactive city was also part of his mayoral committee goals. “Now there are a few issues that we are going to commit ourselves to as this new government that has been established today, and we will ensure that at all times we adhere the principles of clean governance and good governance,” Morero said. Morero said he would personally hold his new team accountable and would ensure that the new government does not seem far from the people of the city.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I will hold it accountable to ensure that we deliver on the commitments we have made, and we will do so as a collective. The only thing about this collective there is a height issue,” Morero said. Morero’s mayoral committee was made up of members from different political parties that voted the former mayor of the city Mpho Phalatse out and became part of the new ANC-led government. Speaker of Council Colleen Makhubele also gave the new team of Johannesburg’s leaders some words of advice.

Story continues below Advertisement