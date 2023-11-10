John Fikile Block placed on parole

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed the parole placement for John Fikile Block, effective from today. Block was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for corruption and money laundering on December 6, 2016.

The department said the parole placement decision was taken by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB), following Section 73 of the Correctional Services Act. Block is a former Northern Cape ANC chairperson. Two weeks ago there were rumours that Block would be released. However, the DCS dismissed the rumours.

The DCS said the Offender Rehabilitation Path playsed an important role when the inmate’s suitability for parole placement was being considered by the CSPB. “Block was an active inmate, having participated in a number of correctional programmes, and went on to obtain a diploma in business management. Reports by the specialists are part of the material submitted to the CSPB as they provide details in terms of the inmate’s readiness for social reintegration,” said DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo. He said Block benefited from the special remission of sentences of 2019, 2020 and 2023, thus bringing forward his minimum detention period to September 13, 2023.

Nxumalo said this also took into consideration the special remission of sentence for meritorious service as per Section 80 of the Correctional Services Act. “Block will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections and will be subjected to supervision in compliance with parole conditions until his sentence expires on June 26, 2029,” said Nxumalo. Meanwhile Block, a former MEC of transport, roads and public works in the Northern Cape, made a brief appearance before Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on October 9 with his co-accused, the former head of the department, Patience Mercia Mokhali, and Babereki Consulting Engineers CC and company director Tshegolekae Motaung.

The accused are facing several charges which include fraud, money laundering, corruption, and contravention of the Engineering Professions Act. The matter relates to the Kimberley New Mental Hospital case. It is alleged that, in 2003, Babereki Consulting Engineers CC was fraudulently awarded a tender as a structural and civil engineer as well as a project manager within the mental health hospital construction project. It is also alleged that the accused, as the political head, and Mokhali appointed Babereki Consulting Engineers CC, whose director is Motaung, even though the company did not meet the requirements.