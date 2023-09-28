John Kani’s classic returns to the Theatre on the Square

Johannesburg - After a successful run earlier this year, John Kani's classic play, Nothing But The Truth, presented by the thespians Sello Maake KaNcube and Daphne Kuhn, returns to Sandton’s Theatre on the Square from October 3–21. Maake KaNcube told The Star when announcing it in March that the show is an honour to the legendary Kani.

He said he has always looked up to Kani, and his work has always been his inspiration. “It is a play that Bra John wrote, and he wrote an amazing piece of work. It is a play about reconciliation in the social sense of the family dynamics that are in the play." “I grew up knowing Bra John only from reading the plays that he did then. Which is Sizwe Banzi and The Island.

“And he has been my inspiration since my teen years. I find myself basically doing his work, and I feel honoured to have his shoulders to ride on. We are honoured to bring this South African classic to the stage and invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable performance.” Speaking about his journey as an esteemed actor, he says everything started in the theatre, where he honed his craft. “Everything started in theatre. And this is basically where you go back and hone your craft. When people ask me what the difference is between television and theatre, I always say that film is almost like microwave cooking, whereas theatre is like cooking on the stove.”

Under the skillful direction of Charmaine Weir-Smith, the production boasts an outstanding ensemble cast, featuring actors Mbali Nhlapo and Ziaphora Dakile. Nothing But The Truth made its debut in 2002, has since garnered widespread critical acclaim, and cemented its status as a contemporary South African classic. The play delves deep into the intricacies of familial relationships and explores the harrowing experiences of those who endured exile during the apartheid era.