Joliza Bhacasoul crowned first winner of ‘uShuni Womhlaba’’

Thandikhaya ‘Joliza Bhacasoul’ Magayiyana is brimming with pride after emerging victorious in the inaugural season of uShuni Womhlaba. Magayiyana faced off with Lindo Jay Music (Lindokuhle Mthimunye), who claimed the second spot, while third place went to Gudaazi (Mthobisi Gudazi), whose energetic and innovative performances brought a unique flair to the competition.

Winning uShuni Womhlaba has opened a new chapter for Joliza Bhacasoul, offering him opportunities that were once beyond reach. Speaking about his momentous win he said: “This is a dream come true. I am so grateful for this opportunity to share my music with South Africa. “I will continue to honour our musical heritage and make my mark as an artist. This might just be the end of my career as a school bus driver, as I embark on my journey as a professional musician.”

The past few weeks of the music reality competition have been an exhilarating display of talent characterised by electrifying performances and captivating stage visuals. Magayiyana hails from the Eastern Cape, where his love for traditional music began at a young age. His performances throughout the competition demonstrated his deep connection to South African folk music, often paying homage to legends who paved the way before him. His journey has been one of passion, cultural expression, and commitment to staying true to his roots.

His distinctive sound and heartfelt performances made him a stand-out contestant, and tonight, he emerged victorious as the first-ever uShuni Womhlaba champion. Magayiyana’s commitment to keeping traditional sounds alive while adding his personal touch made him a crowd favourite and propelled him to the final stage. From his soulful solo performances to powerful duets with legendary musicians, he consistently brought authenticity and emotion to the stage.