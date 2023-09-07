Joshua The I Am shows it is in the jeans with his Sound of Denim campaign

Johannesburg - Multi-hyphenate talent Joshua The I Am leads a campaign that highlights the significant cultural connection between music and denim. Joshua The I Am, who is also a producer, has carved a name for himself in the entertainment industry and boasts a glittering list of accolades.

He also shared the exciting collaboration with his followers on social media, revealing that he is the music producer of the “Relay Jeans: Sound of Denim” campaign. This is to celebrate music creativity and innovation, as well as launch a first-of-its-kind music experiment through crafting an exclusive denimled soundtrack. “In 2016, I was fortunate enough to be one of the top music producers on my campus, going to London with Nandos Music Exchange. In 2017, I made it to the top 2 of Vuzu hustle, and moving forward, I found a profession in being an in-house producer, and now I am a music producer for Relay Jeans ‘Sound of Denim Collab’,” he said.

It is said that the exclusive denim-led soundtrack explores and captures unique sounds from the various denim features of the brand’s authentic products, ranging from distinctive denim fabric textures and zip and button details to Velcro strips. “We deliver a jeans-wear brand that goes beyond products, but embodies the essence of curated experiences that connect us to our customers. The ‘Relay Jeans Sound of Denim’ campaign is more than just a music experience; it’s a celebration of authenticity, connection and the limitless possibilities that arise when we dare to express our individuality through music,” said Relay Jeans brand manager, Kaybee Ntloana. Joshua The I Am is also backed by the talented Siphe Tebeka, who is at the helm as a co-producer.

Nicol Rademeyer, head of marketing for Relay Jeans, emphasised that crafting a campaign that empowers music and denim enthusiasts to creatively express themselves through the sound of denim represents a worldclass approach to coming together, celebrating and embracing individuality within communities. The brand said it maintains an unwavering commitment to diving head-first into culture and crafting experiences that deeply resonate with its cherished customers. Music, therefore, takes centre stage as a key strategic pillar for the brand, often functioning as a unifying force that honours the diverse tapestry of individuals’ journeys.