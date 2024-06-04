Joubert delighted to be awarding students scholarships during Youth Month

Miss South Africa 2023, Natasha Joubert, announced the second batch of bursary recipients benefiting from her educational advocacy campaign, the Natasha Joubert Collective. The 10 students who will start their new educational journeys in Youth Month include Andisiwe Mhlanga (Gauteng), Bongane Zwane (Gauteng), Chantel Riba (Limpopo), Kedibone Metsing (Free State), Khanyisa Mhlongo (Gauteng), Lewellyn van Eeden (Gauteng), Rolivhuwa Funyufunyu (Gauteng), Tebogo Hlongwane (Western Cape), Tsholofelo Montsitsi (Gauteng), and Zethu Mokoena (Northern Cape).

Speaking about the initiative, Joubert expressed her excitement about offering scholarships to students. “Youth Day falls in June, and the whole month will celebrate the contribution that young people have made to the struggle for freedom in South Africa. So I am delighted to be awarding these scholarships at this very apt time. “In South Africa, where IT and technology remain the top employment sectors for earning potential, there are approximately 44 000 unfilled, entry-level digital vacancies. However, the demand for skilled professionals far outstrips the supply. The truth is that there is a severe skills shortage in the Rainbow Nation, exacerbated by deep socio-economic disparities, further deepening the real digital divide.

“Education remains a priority for the duration of my reign as Miss South Africa. With these bursaries, I have concentrated on improving digital skills, which are critical for the changing world of work.” The chosen beneficiaries were also thrilled and optimistic about the potential of the opportunity to transform their lives. Zwane, who hails from Soweto, was delighted to be one of the lucky 10. “I believe that coding is a journey that lasts a lifetime. It will enable me to continue learning and expanding my knowledge.”