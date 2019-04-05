David Walker

The journalistic fraternity is mourning the death of one of the former veteran editors of The Star, Dave Walker, who has died after a long illness. He was 87. Walker was the father of another Star veteran, executive editor Andrew Walker, who died on November 22, 2016, aged 58 following a long, hard battle with cancer.

Walker sr died on March 20 and was buried last Friday at the Fourways Memorial Gardens after a private service.

Walker sr will be remembered for tutoring many up-and-coming journalists in The Star newsroom in the 1990s. He had an indefatigable spirit, and would spend time with young journalists going through their copy, showing them the ropes and giving them tips on how it could be improved.

When he retired, he did not put his pen down. He was a regular writer of offbeat editorials to lighten the heavy mood on the Opinion page. He also contributed regularly to the “Little Spot” corner where writers also wrote light-hearted, effervescent musings that proved to be popular with readers.

Walker sr was born in Durham, in the north-east of England. He left the UK in 1964 to work on the Bulawayo Chronicle in what was then Rhodesia. He started as a sub-editor, eventually becoming editor of the Sunday News in what was then Rhodesia. In 1982 he transferred to The Star as an assistant editor.

He retired in 1994 when he held the position of managing editor and Ombudsman. His last article published in The Star was a tribute to his son Andrew in December 2016.

Walker sr leaves behind Sylvia, his wife of 66 years, his devoted children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.