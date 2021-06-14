Journalists threatened on Collen Mashawana story

Johannesburg - Well known Limpopo businessman, Collen Mashawana, who recently made the news by building and giving away homes his home province has laid fraud and theft charges against two of his business partners, David Madisha and Themba Rikhotso. Madisha and Rikhotso have been ordered to present themselves to the Hawks on Monday, 7 June 2021.

The three are members of Mokgolokwane Civils CC which in turn has an agreement with the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements (GDHS) to build 4 000 houses in Palm Ridge. The housing backlog in Gauteng Province is in the range of 200 000 houses. The Star has sent questions to the Minister of Human Settlements.

Although the building of the houses in terms of Mashawana’s commitment to the GDHS is going according to plan, Mashawana has asked the Hawks to investigate the fraudulent transfer of money out of the Mokgolokwane bank account by Madisha and Rikhotso. The Star has seen the criminal complaint being investigated by the Specialized Commercial Unit of the Hawks and the allegations made in it. Mashawana attached copies of bank statements showing millions of rands being transferred to entities Mashawana says has done no work in the project.

The Star sent questions to both Madisha and Rikhotso. Madisha responded with insults to The Star. “I don't have time for nonsense, I an (am) a businessman mota chacer and don't entertain rubbish for(from) you info. I can't be intimidated by journalists like yourself.

"Get proper lawyers in the meantime, we will sue you big time" Madisha said. A WhatsApp sent to journalist at The Star. One of the entities that received approximately R3 000 000 in 17 payments is an entity called Seruwane Investments CC.

The current owner of this business is Ms Raisibe Tshetshe Seoka. It is unknown what work Seoka performed for Mokgolokwane Civils justifying the payment. Another entity that scored big in payments from Mokgolokwane's account is Purple Ink Construction which belongs to Rikhotso’s wife Lyzanne and their son Masana. Mashawana in his criminal complaint alleges that there is no reason why the mother and teen son teen had to be paid R2 264 000, in just a few months.

Numerous other payments were made from the Mokgolokwane bank account. A massive R10 433 609 was paid to “Gyers and Electrical” in 6 months last year. The Hawks have confirmed to The Star that they were investigating the pair.

Rikhotso and Madisha have been asked by the Hawks to provide warning statements for the NPA to consider the matter. At about 5pm yesterday Rikhotso made a call to The Star's editor explaining that the matter was in court. "I respect the profession of journalists and I'm available to answer questions" a calm Rikhotso said.

"Mokgolokwane Civils is a big entity...... , the companies you talking about here are just 1% of the companies we pay every month and this amounts might date back from 2018. The person who gave you this information is misleading you because the matter is in court now. You can go ahead with your story if it pleases you, I can’t get to your 6 deadline. I will challenge your story in court." Rikhotso's response to our email read This is a developing story.