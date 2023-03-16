Jozi Kota Festival aims to bring the Kasi flavour to town

Johannesburg - After a series of successful occasions, the Jozi Kota Festival returns this year on April 1 in Johannesburg, Newtown, at The Station, promising more entertaining experiences. The festival, piloted by its directors Luvo Limba and Xolani Machele, is revealed to be jam-packed with thrilling activities.

Jozi Kota Festival is a family event that aims to provide lifestyle and entertainment experiences that include activities for kids and adults. The pair say they are passionate about bringing people together through delectable food and enjoyable music. With this festival, they will also showcase local businesses, diverse cuisine, and upcoming chefs to their patrons.

Following their slogan, the event is set to bring the "Kasi Vibe to town" with this much-loved affair. In conversation with The Star, Machele spoke about the event, revealing that this year they have taken things a notch up, introducing more delightful activities. "This year the event will be bigger and better, as we have added activities mainly for kids: we added a separate stage, lights, and sound for kids’ entertainment. Drum roll for our new addition. Abracadabra! We have a new magic theatre, which will be charged a fee per session.

"This event will create over 200 direct and indirect jobs to assist our government in helping curb unemployment in the country," he said. Limba also added: "This year our patrons can expect to have more entertainment on the main stage, and, as always, our line-up remains a surprise to our patrons until the day of the event. We are excited and eagerly looking forward to the 1st of April 2023, as this will be the biggest Kota Festival instalment in the country. Along with our Kota outlets, we are ready to serve our patrons fresh Kotas that feature the usual tried and trusted fillings from the trusted brands.“ "Escort is one of the sponsors at the Jozi Kota Festival, and with over 106 years in existence, they pride themselves on delivering uncompromised quality to their clients. Other partners at the Jozi Kota festival are Coca-Cola, Eno, the African Bank, the Johannesburg Housing Company, and Computicket, just to name a few," said Sipho Somniso, head of sponsorship.