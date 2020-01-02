JRA’s managing director, Siyabonga Nodu, said the agency’s internal maintenance team had put in place safety-holding measures at the bridge.
He said the measures include unblocking of drain channels, cleaning of stormwater drains, the hole caused by the erosion in the embankment was backfilled with sand, repaving of the area with paving blocks on both sides of the embankment and the concrete storm water gutters conveying water under the bridge were reinstated.
“The continuous monitoring of the situation will be undertaken until permanent rehabilitation is concluded.
“The JRA would like to assure road users the safety of roads and bridges remains JRA’s top priority.
“We thank all road users for their patience and co-operation during the implementation of the interim measures,” said Nodu.
The update comes a week after it was reported the bridge was collapsing.