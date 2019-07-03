In this file picture, an illegal miner processes gold dust, small gold particles can be seen during the process. Picture: Itumeleng English

Johannesburg - Illegal miners are accused to have extensively damaged a road in Roodepoort so much that Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) was forced to close it as it was posing serious risk to motorists. City of Joburg said holes dug by the illegal miners on Iridium Street, between Randfontein Road and Penny Road, have resulted in water accumulating in them when it rains, which has undermined the pavement structure of the road.

Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said despite the road being old, illegal mining activities in the vicinity have contributed immensely to its deterioration. He said it would have collapsed had they not acted quickly to close it.

"The road has been closed as of the 29 June 2019 and that was necessitated by the need for public safety in general as well as putting the safety of our motorists first in particular.

"The closure will be in force until June 2020 when the road is repaired. Road users and affected communities will be notified in due course as to when the rehabilitation works will commence.

"The JRA will endeavour to prioritise the rehabilitation and reconstruction of this road during the 2019/20 financial year," he said.

Mashaba said illegal mining activity pose a serious threat as it happens near pipelines carrying gas and fuel as well as impending threat to the safety of city employees working along that pipeline.

He also said the activities also bring contamination risks to the City’s water supply.

"Illegal mining has resulted in tremors, which risks the structural integrity of our roads, adjacent residential communities and businesses; illegal blasting can create a spark that can ignite a fire capable of incinerating a large radius of up to 300m2.

"Illegal mining activities have compromised the pillars that support the decommissioned mines, placing additional risk on the physical structure upon which the pipelines rests and the imminent collapse of the mine."

