STANDSTILL: Traffic had to be diverted from Pixley Seme Street in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) employees from the Dobsonville Depot (Region D) literally downed tools over “poor quality’ working equipment on Wednesday afternoon.

Workers ranging from cleaners, technicians, drillers and truck drivers blocked streets in the CBD around the JRA head office, throwing their old tools in a pile on the ground.

One of the workers, said they needed new tools and it had been over a year waiting for new ones.

"The things that we are looking for are very simple. We need new brooms, wheelbarrows and all that makes our work easy.

RUSTY: Some of the tools the workers are complaining about.

“It is unacceptable that we are using old equipment to clean. Our call is simple; provide us with new materials and we will do the job,” he said.

After spending hours waiting for management to address them, a group of disgruntled workers wearing orange overalls threw the tools in the reception of the head office.

One employee who was part said they wanted to be heard.

“We are here to leave these tools of trade to show the management that we want to be heard. I think they don’t understand when we speak to them properly. Enough is enough,” the employee, who did not want to be named, said.

The MMC of Transport, Nonhlanhla Makhuba said she met with the workers and will provide feedback to them on Friday.

“I met with them downstairs and I heard their concerns. I understand that they are not happy with the trade of tools that they are using. We will provide feedback on Friday,” said Makhuba.

Metro police officers had to direct traffic away from Pixley Seme Street as the blockade caused a backlog for some hours.

@SthembisoMedia

The Star