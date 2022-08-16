J’Something announces tour for his latest project ‘Indoor’

Johannesburg - Multi award-winning artist J’Something is ready to give his fans a taste of his new music project ‘Indoor’ after two years of working on it. Drawing inspiration from some of the greats who have inspired and shaped him in various ways over the years, the project is a creative, emotional expression and interpretation of what he hears when listening to the iconic songs featured on the project.

‘Indoor’ is a 10-track mixtape that he made in collaboration with some of his industry friends. With his tour on the horizon, the music star says he can't wait to share it with the world alongside his three-piece band performing a full-length show. J’Something is known in the entertainment industry for a slew of undeniable music hits and for constantly reshaping musical culture.

Having completed the project earlier this year, it will be launched mid-September when he performs in three major South African cities - Cape Town on September 15 and 16, Durban on October 21 and 22, and Johannesburg on December 2 and 3. J’Something said: “I started working on this project at the very beginning of lockdown. After years of touring, performing, and sharing music with people, to being told that entertainment was the least essential craft. As a professional, a talented, hard-working artist who had put their whole life into their craft, this was the most hurtful thing to be told.” The musician added that is why ‘Indoor’ was very close to his heart.

“It kept my fire burning through the lockdown, gave me direction and purpose in my craft. And now that it’s finally ready, I can’t wait to share it with the world,” he said. For someone who was used to live performances, J’Something revealed that he turned to music to let off steam and remain sane during the lockdown. ‘Indoor’ is produced and directed by J’Something alongside the talented Sergio Botelho and Jazzworx team and also made possible with the support of Vodacom Red and Stella Artois.

