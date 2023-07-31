J’Something hopes his new release lands on fertile soil

Johannesburg - After the success of his tour, “Outdoor”, Mi Casa lead singer J’Something makes a return with his first solo project, Not Alone. Speaking about the release, J’Something said he hoped the song landed on fertile soil. He pointed out that the single was not part of a religion, but about connecting with a higher power.

Not Alone is a song I wrote in 2019, and, in all honesty, never intended to release. It’s a song I wrote for myself, to remind myself that even though at times I may feel alone, I do have a very real connection between body and spirit. In 2019, I embarked on a new personal journey where I decided to try my utmost to ‘unbox’ myself as much as possible and allow myself the freedom to explore my life, one day at a time. This song isn’t part of a specific religion per se, but more so about something religion so beautifully teaches us, and that is the idea that we all have a spiritual connection to a higher power. All I hope is that this song lands on fertile soil. You are not alone.” The release moves away from the band’s house background and reveals the singer’s robust vocals in an inspirational soul and R&B play. The band is about to start a European tour next month, and the excitement is building up among their fans.

Over the past 28 days, Mi Casa’s Spotify streams have reflected the buzz for their forthcoming tour. Spotify’s head of music in Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, said: “We’ve experienced J’Something’s artistry as a part of Mi Casa, but with Not Alone, he seems to be reinventing his sound with something different from what we would usually expect from him. We are proud to stand behind this single at Spotify and bring it to our listeners.”

Most of the countries the band are touring are among the top 10 places to stream their music. Germany, the UK, where they are starting the tour, the Netherlands, France, and Spain are all in the top 10 countries listening to their music. As part of the on-platform support, Spotify has included the new single in the Fresh Gospel Africa, Fresh Gospel, Gospel Greatness, and Be Lifted playlists. In August, the multi-award-winning artist J’Something confirmed the Durban leg of the tour had been moved to a bigger venue after the success of his Cape Town tour last year.