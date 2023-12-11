Jub Jub’s case postponed to February next year

Rapper and TV personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is expected to appear in court again on February 5, 2024, after his case was postponed for further legal advice at the Johannesburg Central Magistrate’s Court yesterday. This is done to allow additional legal consultation between the defence and the client.

Maarohanye faces allegations of assault, attempted murder, and rape in a case involving four complainants and spans from 2006 to 2010. When he made a brief appearance in court in July, the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that there were four complainants associated with the matter and he was ordered to not make any contact with them. “Molemo was ordered to hand his travelling documents to the investigating officer and he is also not permitted to make contact with any witnesses of the State.

“He is also not allowed to make contact directly or indirectly with any witnesses of the State. There are four complainants in this case that dating back from 2006 so the alleged offence was committed from 2006 going onwards to 2010,” said Mjonondwane. Well-known actress Amanda Du-Pont first came forward to claim that she spent two years in a relationship with the “Uyajola 9/9” host, during which she was subjected to physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. Masechaba Khumalo, a well-known broadcaster, also shared her ordeal with Maarohanye in an answering affidavit that was widely circulated on the internet when the news broke.