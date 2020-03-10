Judge gives killer 22 years for murdering pregnant girlfriend as 'he did not plan it'

Johannesburg - The Midrand man who strangled his pregnant girlfriend to death and hid her body in the bushes has been sentenced to 22 years behind bars. Tinyiko Ngobeni, a second-year Medical Biotechnology student at the Vaal University of Technology, met her untimely and brutal death in the hands of Lunga Gumede in 2016. Judge Francois Du Plessis ruled at the South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg on Tuesday that Gumede should be jailed for 22 years. While he described Ngobeni's murder as senseless and appalling, he stressed that he would not give Gumede a life sentence because he found him guilty of unpremeditated murder and not premeditated. Judge du Plessis said he was not convinced by evidence before him that Gumede planned to kill Ngobeni.

"There's no indication of what happened between the deceased and the accused at the time of the murder," said Judge du Plessis.

Ngobeni's family had actually feared that Gumede would get a 15-year term, which is prescribed by law in unpremeditated murders.

Gumede drove away with Ngobeni from her home in Katlehong, but claimed not to have known of her whereabouts when she went missing.

Tinyiko Ngobeni.

Her lifeless body was found six days later in bushes near the R55 road in Kliprivier. She had been strangled and her body was decomposing.

Police arrested Gumede after their investigation yielded mounting evidence against him.

On Monday, Ngobeni's father - Wilson, appealed to the court not to give Gumede "anything less than a life sentence".

The distraught father said he would in fact be be happy with capital punishment. "I wish to see him dying in jail.

"He was merciless (in killing my child). He must be killed mercilessly as well," Gumede had told the court, testifying for aggravation of sentence.

Ngobeni revealed that his household found Tinyiko's passing traumatic.

In addition to developing high blood pressure, the father could not work between 2017 and 2018 due to the trauma, he revealed.





"Everytime I'm sitting this thing of Tinyiko comes to my mind.

"I went to that bush, to my shock the first thing I saw were the legs of my daughter with the face laying down. I never thought that as a father one day I'd go collect the body of one of my daughters in the bush.



"The face could not be recognised. It was terrible," he said.

His wife has not been the same since the murder.

"She is agitated by small things in such a way that the doctors keep on changing her chronic medication. This thing started immediately after the death of our daughter," he said.

Tinyiko's twin sister, Tintswalo Njokweni (she's married), had to be placed in the coffin twice before the burial, as per traditional requirements.

"Although she could not say anything, you could see in her face and the way she was shivering that she was scared," said Ngobeni.

A brilliant student, Tinyiko was given a state bursary after matric.

"She was offered to go outside of the country (and) she said no, 'I'm not going, I want to stay with my parents'," recalled Wilson.



"We stayed with her, but the department still gave her the bursary."

