A judge grilled the parents of a three year old boy they are accused of abusing, questioning their negligence which supposedly led to his gruesome death

A judge grilled the parents of a three-year-old boy they are accused of abusing, questioning their alleged negligence which supposedly led to his gruesome death. On Tuesday at the South Gauteng High Court, Judge Collin Matshitse reserved his verdict to Thursday in the child abuse and murder case against 29-year-old * Maryke and her 33-year-old boyfriend *Timothy. They are accused of torturing and killing the boy.

Shocking details emerged in court of how baby Daniel suffered horrific broken bones in his little arms, ribs and had severe bruises under his eyes and his body.

The alleged assaults occurred from March 2016 and culminated into the boy's death in June of that year.

According to the Timothy, who is not the child's biological father, baby Daniel fell off his bicycle as well as a tree while playing outside on different occasions. That, he said, led to the broken bones.

However, Maryke's lawyer, Advocate HW Smith, said her client was informed by Timothy about Daniel falling off the bicycle and a tree.



That, however, elicited the ire of Judge Matshitse, who asked the mother why she had not picked up the supposed pattern of her son being harmed while being in the presence of his step-father.



"Between February and March in 2016, the child had a broken elbow after falling off a tree. All the time accused number one, (Maryke) didn't see that the child was injured. She only became aware (of the injuries) when accused number two (Timothy) told the child's biological father and the police that the child had fallen into a bath.

"As a caring mother, it didn't raise any eyebrows in her mind that the child was injured?" Judge Matshitse asked.



Advocate Smith could not respond at which point Baby Daniel's mother started crying hysterically, which prompted a quick adjournment.



On the other hand, Timothy was at all times stoic and emotionless in the dock.

Timothy's lawyer, advocate Mpho Nemaunzeni, maintained that Daniel - who suffered 60% burns to his body in June 2016 at the time of his death - had accidentally fallen in a hot bath and had fallen off his bike and tree which caused the broken bones.

To explain the boy's bruises, advocate Nemaunzeni said Baby Daniel had slammed into a glass door while chasing a cat, something that the prosecutor Steven Rubin dismissed as untrue. He said the defence's versions were not only improbable but impossible.

Using an analogy from the Leigh Matthews case over decade ago, Rubin said: The dead don't die; their bodies remain behind to tell a story of what happened to them.



"Baby Daniel could speak and he is still speaking, and it is telling us what happened to him."



The couple's other three children were removed from the their custody a day after the funeral in July 2016.

The mother's bail has been extended and she was free to leave the court while Timothy will remain in custody until judgment on Thursday as he was denied bail.

* Not their real names.