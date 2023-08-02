Julius Malema calls Helen Zille a wrinkled old woman with a botox-devil face

Johannesburg – EFF President Julius Malema has called Helen Zille an old woman with a wrinkled-botox face. In a tweet reacting to the "Kill the Boer" Struggle song, Zille said: "Malema calls for the murder of citizens based on race. We all know what he means by Boer or farmer. If a white leader called for the shooting of black people, s/he would, rightly, be in jail. But South Africa is the land of double standards. Pity the BBC is following suit."

Malema lambasted and countered her assertion that Malema was calling for the death of boers in specific white people by calling her the devil with a wrinkled buttocks face. “How do wrinkles and buttocks go together? That is the face of a devil! A devil's botox with a wrinkled face,” he said. In the attack, Malema questioned why Zille and her party, the DA, never joined the case when he was taken to the Equality Court for the “Kill the Boer” song. He said the court's ruling was a chant.

“Why didn’t the Freedom Front+ join the case if they are genuine?” he said. He said that his speech at the party’s tenth anniversary calling for peace in Africa has now been labelled the most violent speech globally. “I called for peace! That is not being quoted, and then I must be worried and have a nightmare that maybe I said something wrong. I didn’t say anything wrong; I know I said everything right; the enemy is just deliberately distorting me,” he said.

Malema said people, including those in the media, who wanted to see his downfall have been defeated because of the scenes witnessed at the FNB stadium in Soweto over the weekend. Meanwhile, the FF Plus leader, Dr. Pieter Groenewald, said that The FF Plus is absolutely convinced that inflammatory statements and songs do indeed incite people to violence and murder. “There is also no doubt that the ‘boer’ referred to in the song is aimed at white people,” he said.