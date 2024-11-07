Julius Malema hints at more departures after Dali Mpofu leaves EFF

In a dramatic turn of events within the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the departure of Advocate Dali Mpofu has sent ripples through the party’s ranks. Mpofu, a prominent figure known for his tenure as uMkhonto weSizwe’s legal counsel and former president Jacob Zuma’s attorney, announced his resignation in an interview with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Wednesday.

His exit has sparked speculation about the potential departure of other key party members. On Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema took to social media platform X to hint that two more senior members are poised to leave. “Only two more of your favourites remain, and the list will be finalised. They sing beautifully and are always willing to pose for pictures and sign roll calls, but remember, their souls are long gone,” Malema stated, alluding to the shifting dynamics within the party.

He emphasised the need for loyalty to the EFF leadership, declaring that they would not yield to what he termed a “criminal syndicate”. Among the speculation surrounding upcoming exits, social media users have pointed out that Mpofu’s resignation was perhaps a harbinger of turmoil within the party ranks, particularly with his involvement in establishing the newly formed MK Party. “After a lot of soul searching, I have taken a decision that I will be joining MK. I’m joining MK because I believe that it is the vehicle through which we will achieve the much-needed black and progressive unity,” Mpofu stated, reflecting a commitment to a vision he believes can foster unity among the black populace in South Africa.