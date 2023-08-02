Julius Malema says Elon Musk ‘looks illiterate’

Johannesburg - After South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk made a tweet about the song "Kill the Boer" inciting genocide, EFF leader Julius Malema has described him as illiterate. Musk took to Twitter (or X, as it is now known) and accused the party of openly pushing for the genocide of white people in South Africa.

He then asked why President Cyril Ramaphosa was saying nothing. His tweet came after Malema sang ‘Kill the Boer’ at the EFF’s 10th anniversary celebrations at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. There have been numerous calls for the EFF leader to educate Musk on the essence of the song.

‘’Why must I educate Elon Musk? He looks illiterate; the only thing that protects him is his white skin. Elon Musk wants to learn about this song; the records are there in court. Let him go read the judgment. Let him go listen to my arguments in court,’’ he said. Malema said Musk should go to YouTube, where the proceedings were heard, and a judgment was made. Meanwhile, civil rights organisation AfriForum has announced that its appeal against the Equality Court’s finding that the Kill the Boer chant is not hate speech will be heard on September 4 in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

‘’AfriForum made this announcement after Julius Malema, leader of the EFF, sang Kill the Boer again this past weekend during the EFF’s 10th-anniversary celebrations,’’ read their statement. CEO of AfriForum, Kallie Kriel, said the appeal court case forms part of AfriForum’s strategy to oppose Malema’s racist and polarising actions on three fronts, namely through legal action, the mobilisation of community safety structures, and the promotion of mutual recognition and respect between cultural communities. ‘’I believe AfriForum has a strong case against Malema, but should the South African courts find that it is acceptable for Malema to sing songs that incite genocide against minorities, AfriForum will pursue the case internationally,’’ adds Kriel.