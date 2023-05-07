Jumping jack Manyi ditches ATM’s church uniform for EFF’s red berets

Johannesburg - The EFF has laid out its red carpet for former African Transformation and ANC member Mzwanele Manyi, who at the weekend shocked many when he joined the red berets as one of its members. Manyi, who is a known Zuma ally and spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, is a former ANC member and colourful government spokesperson.

His move to the EFF from his recent home at the ATM has shocked many on social media, who are speculating about the real reasons behind his resignation from the ATM. During the ATM’s rise to Parliament in 2018, Manyi became the party’s head of policy and diligently worked with ATM president Vuyo Zungula to establish the party as a political force in Parliament following the 2019 national elections. On Friday, Manyi, dressed in red EFF regalia, tweeted his resignation, with the party later confirming the news through a media statement issued on Friday.

ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona thanked Manyi for his contribution to making the ATM a formidable force in the country’s political landscape. “The ATM has received and accepted the resignation letter of Mr Mzwanele Manyi, a former NEC member of the ATM. The ATM notes Mr Manyi’s contribution towards changing the political discourse of the country. The ATM wishes Mr Manyi all the best with his future endeavours,” the party said. Manyi said he was looking forward to being an active member of Branch 106 in Joburg after paying his membership, with EFF leader Julius Malema welcoming him in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

“On behalf of our EFF ground forces, I want to take this opportunity to welcome fighter Mzwanele Manyi to his new political home. We are honoured to have you as part of our family. Remember, we are one people on the African continent,” Malema said. He added that he was excited to have Manyi as a member of the EFF, as he had proven in the past his capabilities. “Your credentials speak volumes, and we are more than confident that you will make a massive contribution to the success of the struggle for economic freedom in our lifetime,” he said.

Manyi, in a short video message formally announcing his membership with the Freedom Fighters, said the EFF, as the third-biggest political formation in the country, was the only party well-positioned to become a real contender in the upcoming general elections. “It is not rumour. It is true that I have joined the EFF. The EFF, as the third-biggest political party, is the only party well-poised to save South Africa from the very bad situation it is heading into. Corruption in South Africa is beyond proportion. “South Africa’s malfeasance is beyond proportion. Importantly, we cannot have a situation where South Africa continues to be a neo-colonial state and we continue to be puppets of the West. The only organisation that can bring sanity to this whole situation is the EFF,” he said.