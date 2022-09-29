JUST IN: Relief for healthcare facilities as City Power excludes 10 Joburg hospitals, clinics from load shedding - for now

Johannesburg - Power utility City Power announced on Thursday that it has started excluding certain hospitals and clinics from load shedding because of the pressures and challenges the health facilities go through during the black outs. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the utility was approached by the Department of Health to consider ways to exempt their facilities from load shedding because of the critical nature of the service they render to the residents.

Story continues below Advertisement

“While we are committed as City Power to ensure there are minimal to no disruptions to the essential services such as clinics and hospitals, it is difficult to exclude all of them from load shedding,” Mangena said. According to the list City Power received, there are over 130 health facilities including clinics and hospitals within the City of Joburg. City Power said on the list and based on the assessments of their network, City Power is only able to exempt about 10 facilities, for now, in their supply network.

“The reason is because of our network configurations and the fact that most of these facilities are embedded within the network blocks, and we have limited resources that could be used to operate, often physically, during load shedding,” Mangena said. The power utility said those it managed to exempt include Parkhurst Municipal Clinic, Johannesburg Eye Hospital, Coronation Hospital, and Helen Joseph Hospital. “We are going through the network layout to see if we can be able to exempt more of the health facilities,” Mangena said.

Story continues below Advertisement