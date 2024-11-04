Justice served: sentences handed down for rape and murder cases in Eastern Cape

A grandson was given a 20-year term for raping his grandmother, and another felon was given a life sentence for raping and killing an old woman. The Eastern Cape High Court sentenced Anda Nogwanya, 24, to 20 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to raping his 76-year-old maternal grandmother on December 6, 2022, at Emigeni Informal Settlement, Ducats South, East London.

Nogwanya, the biological grandson of the now-deceased complainant, suffered from advanced Alzheimer’s dementia, rendering her mentally incapacitated and physically frail. She lived with her daughter, the mother of the rapist, and another younger grandson. On the day of the incident, the complainant was left alone in her shack by her daughter. Nogwanya arrived in the early afternoon, undressed, and put on a condom before raping his grandmother. The assault was interrupted when Nogwanya’s younger brother entered the shack upon hearing their grandmother’s cries. He alerted an adult, and together they returned to the shack. Nogwanya, still naked, falsely claimed he was about to bathe, then pushed them away and fled, clad only in a towel.

The matter was reported to the police, and the complainant was medically examined. A laceration consistent with sexual assault was noted. She was further assessed by a clinical psychologist who concluded that she was both mentally and physically disabled, rendering her extremely vulnerable. In his plea explanation, Nogwanya admitted to having smoked dagga with friends before returning home under the influence when he found his grandmother lying in bed and decided to rape her.

He expressed remorse, adding that he was severely assaulted by community members who had gathered after his younger brother raised the alarm. Eastern Cape NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said during sentencing, Advocate Andile Nohiya argued for an appropriate sentence, emphasising the severity of the crime against a vulnerable victim. Nohiya stressed that the accused’s actions demonstrated a blatant disregard for his grandmother’s dignity and well-being.

“The court faced a complex situation, with the accused’s mother and other family members torn between loyalty and justice. They blamed the mother of the perpetrator for her son’s arrest, citing the complainant’s passing in May 2023 as a reason for the case to be dropped. “The defence also requested a withdrawal, and the younger brother described him as a responsible and financially supportive sibling. Advocate Nohiya countered that the complainant’s medical condition would have prevented her from testifying even if she were alive. “The State insisted that the law must take its course, regardless of family dynamics or the complainant’s passing. The court agreed that the accused’s actions demanded accountability and a fitting sentence was necessary to uphold justice and protect vulnerable individuals,” said Tyali.

He said the Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Barry Madolo, praised the sentence, stating that it reflects the NPA’s dedication to safeguarding vulnerable individuals and upholding justice. Meanwhile, it took only six months for the prosecution to secure the conviction and sentence of Lichaba Tlali, 50, for the murder and rape of 53-year-old Hilda Ntefeleng Ramoupo, whose body was discovered in mealie fields after a night out. Tlali was sentenced to life plus 15 years by the Eastern Cape High Court sitting in Ntabankulu, with the sentences running concurrently.

On the night of May 4, 2024, the deceased was last seen by patrons leaving a local tavern in Bethel Village. After the discovery of her body, police investigations led to the arrest of Tlali, whose clothes and shoes were found with Ramoupo’s DNA. Tlali confessed to the police, admitting that while walking from the tavern, he made sexual advances towards Ramoupo, who declined. He overpowered and raped her, strangling her to death after she threatened to report him. When the trial commenced, Tlali pleaded not guilty. After testimony from a patron who saw him with the deceased, he distanced himself from his confessions, necessitating a trial-within-a-trial.