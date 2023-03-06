JusticeforAKA trends as fans demand answers for his death

Johannesburg - This week marks more than three weeks since there has been no update on the progress in the hunt for those who killed the multiaward-winning rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in Durban. The music star who was gunned down outside Wish restaurant in Durban has been claiming trends on social media as his fans call for justice to prevail with the hashtag #JusticeforAKA.

The calls for justice come after Police Minister Bheki Cele said that in spite of there being no arrests yet, police management in KwaZulu-Natal had furnished him with a progress report. According to “IOL”, provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker revealed that the police were "very confident" that those responsible for the hitmaker’s murder would be found. "The matter is (being) investigated by detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit. It is a very extensive investigation, however, we are very confident that they will bring the perpetrators to book," he said.

Forbes's death has been the subject of talks since it was confirmed on February 10. Before his death, the award-winning star had been scheduled to release his eagerly awaited album, “Mass Country”. The posthumous album, which was released on February 24, has garnered massive streams on different music platforms.

“Mass Country”, which is a parting gift to his fans and a love letter to South Africa, has been received with overwhelming love and appreciation in the past few days. With more than one song in his 14-track album seemingly detailing his life, how the musician's life ended continues to be the topic of speculation. "Okay, I cannot live here; I cannot sit still; 1 cannot rebuild; promises unfulfilled here; I don't want to die 'cause if I go silent. Who go’n to feed all my children?"

"Nothing feels real no more. How do I fill this hole in my spirit? I cannot hear clichés no more. Living my low life. What did you score me? 1 was on top of your pyramid; that's when the pastor told me." "If I'm getting killed, it's them." The album was also featured on a billboard in New York’s Times Square and has surpassed over 10 million streams on Spotify.

His mother, Lynn Forbes, revealed that she was pleased AKA’s fans would get to hear his album: "Kiernan was so proud of ‘Mass Country’. As a family, it was a pleasure to see his music's evolution over the years. He played us this album over and over again. We’re happy the world finally gets to hear it." Warren Bokwe, lead music strategy and operations for Spotify sub-Saharan Africa, said: "AKA was one of the few people who could be classified as a South African hip-hop mega-star, and we are honoured to be able to continue to share his music with his fans, both in South Africa and all over the world." Forbes featured local esteemed artists such as Khuli Chana, Blxckie, Nadia Nakai, Emtee, Yanga Chief, Sjava, so there was no mistaking that this one was for his South African fans.